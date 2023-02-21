Equanimity, the ground for wisdom and courage

The four sublime attitudes of Buddhism, also known as “the Four Immeasurables,” are loving kindness, compassion, appreciation of joyfulness, and equanimity.

The words sangfroid and composure are common synonyms of equanimity. While all three words mean “evenness of mind under stress,” equanimity suggests a habit of

mind that is rarely disturbed under great strain.

A Zen story illustrates expectations and equanimity in the face of adversity. One day in late summer, an old farmer was working in his field with his sick horse.

The farmer felt compassion for the horse and desired to lift its burden. As a result, he let his horse roam the mountains for the rest of its life. Upon hearing the news that the farmer had lost his only horse, his neighbours came around to commiserate. They said, “Such bad luck.”

The farmer was calm and collected and said, “Bad luck, good luck; who knows?”

After a few days, the horse returned, rejuvenated, eating mountain grass on the hillside, and a wild horse followed him home. When word got out in the village of the old farmer’s good fortune, the villagers exclaimed, “How wonderful!”

The old man simply responded, “May be; who knows?”

The next day, his son tried to ride the untamed horse but was thrown to the ground and broke his leg. When everyone he knew came to offer their condolences on his misfortune, the farmer simply replied, “It could be good or bad.”

The day after, military officials came to the village to draft young men into the army. The farmer’s son with his broken leg was exempted from the draft. Now, was that good luck or bad luck? Who knows?

This story emphasises the fact that one can never predict the consequences of one’s misfortune or good fortune. Hence, a wise person does not become despondent in adversity and does not become arrogant in times of prosperity. With equanimity, one learns to treat times of happiness and sorrow alike, criticism and praise alike, or success and failure alike.

Being equanimous is not cold or uncaring; rather, it is inclusive, loving, and the foundation for spiritual courage.