Eternal India: Real ‘We the People’

There is a worldwide consensus that something was already there which we have searched again. Word discovering also conveys the sense of 're-moving' the cover from something wrapped or covered. And, word removing indicates that it is not the first time that someone is moving it, it has been moved before also. Thus research (anusandhaan) and discoveries (anveshan) are not the act of leading (praathmik) but that of following (anusaran).

However, all Indic spiritual traditions converge on one point that as spiritual entities, we the people are eternal being (soul). That is Praathmik (leading). And, that is eternal India. Where all of us are leaders. That’s who/what we the people are.

But, marred by many reasons this remembrance doesn’t stay eternally in the hearts of many among us. And, we get mesmerised by material inventions and loose our self-confidence.

It is only when the real relationship existing between consciousness and language is realised, reality begins to mirror itself. But there are many among us who are unaware of eternal-guru-disciple-relationship. Whose responsibility is it to introduce them to aforesaid reality? Especially so when such people are unwilling and having an ‘opinion’ that we the people of India are not in the know of reality. Such people ask, how come we are not leading the world as a nation, if our knowledge is real? How to tell them that our knowledge is real, yet we are not leading materially because all of you (i.e. many of us) are not interested in real knowledge (spirituality). It is only after knowing reality through spirituality that you all (we all) will decide that India should show light to world nations. And, then you will be leading as a nation.

In all indigenous languages, India is known as Bha-rat –Varsh which means immersed in light (enlightened) fed by rains that’s how we the people are. How many of us are awake to this remembrance /consciousness? Before knowing this spirit of eternal India, reality cannot be comprehended. And, we the people stay unknown to our real selves. Think, is that our choice or destiny? If we lead by discovering our real self-first then the rest will follow.