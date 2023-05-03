Examine mistakes with a magnifying glass

Once, a person came to seek Sri Ramana Maharishi’s blessings. He was enamoured by the calmness and peace emanating from the holy sage’s face. He requested that Ramana Maharishi take him as his disciple, to which the holy one readily agreed. This was much to the dislike of another disciple, who was also present there. He was looking for an opportunity to make the new disciple get into the bad books of the rishi.

One fine day, the holy sage asked his disciples to meditate after teaching them the merits of concentration on the divine. The new disciple was absolutely captivated by the calmness of his surroundings.

He was inquisitive as to what was happening around him and, in the process, failed to close his eyes and meditate. This was noticed by the disciple, who wanted the new one to fall into his Guru’s eyes.

Finding the right opportunity, he was very happy to speak ill of the new disciple to his Guru. He spoke thus: “O revered Guru! I think the new person who has just joined us is not fit to be your disciple because he failed to carry out your instructions. While all the others faithfully meditated, this person was just looking around. So please call him and remove him from this holy place.” The Maharishi smiled and replied, “So, did you carry out my instructions properly? Had you done so, you would not be standing here and complaining.” The disciple returned dumbfounded.

What a wonderful moral can be gleaned from the above incident! Before we point out others’ mistakes, wouldn’t it be wonderful to examine our own mistakes with a magnifying glass? Blaming others is a negative action that brings unpleasantness to not only us but also to the people around us. We can easily blame others, but to take responsibility for our own mistakes is really a brave act.

Seldom do we realise that when we blame others, we fall in the eyes of our fellow human beings. Blaming is a result of our own anger and frustration and stems from within.

As the saying goes, “When you blame and criticise others, you are avoiding some truth about yourself.” When we start blaming others, it may be good to pause and look inwards. Food for thought, isn’t it?