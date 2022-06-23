Expectations and disappointments 

Decades back, while working as an ad hoc teacher in a school, one fine morning I was politely asked to leave as the ‘permanent’ teacher had arrived. Holding back my tears yet wailing loud inside, I concluded that my whole joyful world of teaching had come an end. The word ‘terminated’ sounded harsh and I took a couple of weeks to get over the sulking. In a few months, I was called back to substitute for another teacher and by that time I had understood the way the system worked.

Seeking work for her three children…all adults, our maid has been relentlessly knocking on doors all around the neighbourhood for almost two years now and all of them are yet to find a suitable career. Be it some odd job at the mall or at a healthcare centre, being a house maid to running a vegetable shop and even delivering newspapers, all three have been there and done that. Their stint with any work does not last beyond a month, or two at the most. Soon all of them land back home to sit and stare at their smartphones endlessly for hours. Their exits from their jobs seldom have a valid explanation; it is always a silly excuse and the mother is back yet again in search of that ever-eluding career for them.

This job-hunting mission may have become an unending affair for her but the one admirable quality that stands out in her is the ability to get over each disappointment swiftly. The ever smiling response -- maybe this was not destined’-- leads her to another door.

Through all this, I gathered that life becomes much more easier and calmer when there are no expectations from anyone. Disappointments come when our own expectations are not met. Though everything in life need not be picture perfect, life is beautiful even with little disappointments as they help us come out stronger. In Stephen Hawkins words: “When one’s expectations are reduced to zero, one really appreciates everything one does have”.