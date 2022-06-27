We live in a culture where romantic and erotic love is overemphasized. The movies run amok in portraying it as the only way to live in happiness and ecstasy. Novels highlight it as a magic potion, forming the central theme in most story lines. Poetry is filled with its glory and art is rampant in bringing it to the forefront. While there may be some excitement in loving and being loved romantically, the scared scriptures of all faiths ascribe to the fact that the ultimate love which we mortals ought to go after is the love for God. For, it is only when we nurture love for God can we fathom, digest and emulate the virtues of divinity that will help us cope with the futility of our human passions.

Saint Augustine, in his famed memoir, Confessions writes, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” This phrase, captures the reality that men will continue to be restless and void of true love until they fall in love with a higher love which is love for God. When love for God is developed it helps us change our direction. By our nature we tend to sin, doubt and remain selfish. If we are to change our direction a higher love that will give us a higher power and certitude is needed.

Besides love for God will foster love for our fellow human beings. When love for God enters our lives, it transforms us. Before this love we act in our own selfish ways; but once we fall in love with God, we begin to act in His ways; and this will transform us from mere creatures of God to real children of God.

This higher love is the love that exists in the heart of every missionary and saint who goes beyond himself in love for God and his fellow human being who is in need. It is a kind of a supernatural love that helps him to denounce selfish motives and to remain chaste. This higher love is available to all of us. We will do well to fall in love with this higher love and discover, to our strength, the kingdom of God dwelling within us.