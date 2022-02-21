Fasting and religions

Fasts in various religions vary in their rules, frequency, or duration but have the same aim!

Fasting in Hinduism is called “upavasa”. The Sanskrit word, “upa” and “vasa” (‘near’ and ‘stay’) signify being close to god. Fasting, a moral and spiritual practice towards divine grace thro’ purification of mind, is not obligatory in Hinduism. For Buddhists, fasts aim at self-control, in Christianity, a spiritual discipline to voluntarily reduce or eliminate food intake for a specified purpose and period, while, Islam sees it as obligatory for self control, rein in desires within reasonable limits and prevent them from enslaving the self.

Fasts could be month-long like Ramzan in Islam, ‘ major ‘ or ‘minor’, extending from sunrise -to -sundown or sundown -to -sundown as in judaism. They dot the Hindu almanac in abundance. Fortnightly Ekadashis are meant for upavasa. Hinduism earmarks fasts during festivals, important events in the life of gods and demigods, particular days of the week devoted to specific gods etc. Fasts are significant in Jainism too, being observed on holy days, festivals, birthdays, anniversaries in Jainism as well.

Apart from controlling one’s urges and desires by sacrificing the basic human need and pleasure- food - fasting is an important excellent way of dieting. Fasting rules differ from religion to religion, and individuals especially in Hinduism adapting and adopting them in various degrees of strictness is common. While a few observe Akhand upavas, others sustain on fluids. Some consume only fruits while others avoid some ingredients like onions, garlic, rice etc and prefer simple easily digestible preparations. All this gives respite to the digestive system by reducing its functional load and extent and diverts this conserved energy to other systems. The time and energy conserved in elaborate food preparations also get diverted to matters divine and above the mundane.

However, fasts should be observed with one’s physical condition in view.

Can’t we make our fasts more proactive, like X who fasts one day a week and gifts all that he would have eaten to a needy, Y who completes her less physical pending work like writing, reading or Z who retreats into himself to meditate, retrospect? Can’t they be periodic respites from the negative feelings, addictions, weaknesses we all possess?