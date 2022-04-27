The Greek philosopher Aristotle held that the human mind is a cosmos, a little university containing the whole world within itself. He established that it can elevate and learn to ennoble the human spirit with divine virtues. Yet, in reality, the human mind can also corrupt and degrade the same human spirit with wickedness.

These opposing two sides of a man are what psychologists call the higher and lower nature of the human race. They represent, in stark contrast, the good and the evil that is in constant conflict within every man. The two natures ebb and flow unceasingly. It is about this struggle that St Paul writes in his letter to the Romans in the Bible: “I want to do what is right but I cannot do it. I do not do the good I want, but the evil I hate is what I do.” (Romans 7:18-19)

The question then arises as to how to move our lower nature down and lift the higher nature above. The answer lies in prayer and practice. When we fervently pray, we are given the grace to fight all temptations that come from our lower nature and to strengthen the traits that come from our higher nature. Again St Paul wrote about this as he exhorted: “Pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)

The grace received through prayer must then be strengthened by feeding our higher nature. This is most beautifully told in the Cherokee tale of two wolves which goes like this.

One evening an old Cherokee told his grandson about a battle that goes on inside all people. He said, “My son, the battle is between two ‘wolves’ inside us all. One is Evil. It is anger, envy, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other is Good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith.”

The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked, “Which wolf wins?” The old Cherokee simply replied, “The one you feed.”

Indeed, by feeding our higher nature and starving our lower nature we will do the good we want to do and avoid the evil we do not want to do thus leading us to a virtuous life.

Check out latest DH videos here