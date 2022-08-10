Find your home, before it's too late

After a long spell of staying indoors, finally time for a short vacation. The joy of travel, tasting different cuisines and exploring the great outdoors did rejuvenate but left us sapped. To overcome this exhaustion of travel, we needed a couple of days at home before heading back to work.

Holidays that are meant to relax, sometimes leave us more taxed and tired than before. Coming back to the comfort of our own home felt like bliss. While the daily chores that await our attention can’t be overlooked, home gives us the space to be ourselves without the pressure of being judged.

A poem by Khalil Gibran titled ‘Parents house’, goes like this: Your house is your larger body. It grows in the sun and sleeps in the stillness of the night; and it is not dreamless. The poem further takes the readers through a house where there are no constraints or restrictions. A home where one is always welcomed at any hour with open arms. A place where genuine happiness exists with no hypocrisy. It’s the place which has seen your relaxed childhood and longs for your presence even now. Homecoming, therefore, is not an ordinary event; it is to be cherished.

He brings alive the bond between parents and children in the line: The house in which your presence and look at your mother’s and father’s faces are for you a bliss and your conversation with them is a reward.

Gibran insists “Oh Children, find out the value of these houses before it’s too late. Lucky are those who have their parents’ house to go to.”

This is so relevant today as we have distanced ourselves from our own. We have moved away from the place where our old memories and endless echoes of laughter can still be heard. For those who still have their parent’s home to go to are blessed and must revere the delight.

In the words of Maya Angelou, “ The ache for home lives in all of us. The safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned”.

A home need not be filled with luxuries; it is a place that makes you safe and happy. And who can wish for and think about our happiness better than our parents ?