Finding your guru

‘Matha, Pitha, Guru, Daivam,’ is an ancient and popular Sanskrit phrase. It stands for ‘Mother, Father, Teacher, God’, highlighting the important role that each has in the growth of the individual.

Notice that the Guru has been assigned a place next only to the parents and even before God. What does this signify?

The most plausible explanation is that the words outline the physical, mental and spiritual development of the person.

The parents look after the physical needs of the child, making many sacrifices to ensure his or her survival. Next comes the guru, who opens his mind to the meaning of existence and enables him to ponder over the blessings and the vagaries of life.

It is the guru who enlightens him, directing him on to the spiritual path so that he can attain self-realisation and reach out to the Divine. Guru, in fact, is equated to the divine in Indian traditions.

The guru is not just the one who teaches in the classroom. He could well be a parent, a coach, a counsellor or even a good friend. It is a boon to have someone like this in one’s life. He can provide sound advice, guide one’s steps in the right direction. But what happens when you do not have anyone? Or what if your guru is not available when you really need him? Can you be your own guru?

This is not just a possibility, it is a certainty. Within each of us is a Guru waiting to be acknowledged. It is ironical that we are capable of giving helpful advice to others yet feel overwhelmed by problems in our own life and fail to apply the same advice in our own lives.

We forget that the best person to give directions is one’s own self. Each of us is guided by an inner voice we listen to occasionally but generally ignore. We may define it as the voice of conscience, but what we call it is not important. What is important is to acknowledge it.

The inner voice is our connection to the spiritual realm, the network that links us all.

It works not only for everyone but also at all times. Depending on this Guru will bring sureness of action and comfort. As Ralph Emerson has pointed out, ‘There is guidance for each of us and by listening to it, we will hear the right words’.