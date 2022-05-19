For a more peaceful world

I recently happened to do a video chat with friends - a couple in Germany. Their over-riding concern was the continuing war in Ukraine. The gentleman bemoaned the fact that thus far he and his wife considered themselves blessed as they were the generation that didn't have to live through a war. But it now looked like they'd spoken too soon. There was no knowing how things would pan out.

Whether we live close to Ukraine or far away, the war has had political, economic and psychological effects and will, without doubt, hurt vulnerable sections like women, children, infants and the elderly in a big way in days to come. So where has the world failed? In spite of organizations dedicated to peace and many hoary pronouncements, we are on the brink of a possible catastrophe. Just how do we build a more peaceful society and construct defenses of peace in the minds and hearts of people?

Since wars are fought over territory and space we must start with the young and teach children to respect territorial boundaries whether it is a shelf in a cupboard or a side of the bed or a room, leave alone a house or a plot of land or a state or a country. Half the problems might end if this is accepted. All they need to do is to refer to the Tamil poet, Avvaiyar, or The Ten Commandments.

Disagreements do erupt but effort must be focussed on reconciliation, resolution and healing before irreversible damage is done. Finding middle ground, trust worthy mediators and handling conflicts skillfully can make all the difference.

Identifying areas of commonality between people and celebrating unique strengths - don't many schools abroad have International days where children showcase foods, costumes, music, dance, festivals, stories, (there is so much more we can add to this list - legends, history, spiritual traditions, languages) unique to their country, making it an eye opening and enriching experience. The more we know, the better the understanding. Travelling within and outside one’s state, country, reading and learning about people everywhere can make for peace instead of focusing on differences and driving a wedge.

Intense competition in every field has fueled the pursuit of power at any cost. Peace is the only way to harmony and growth. A hopelessly divided world and peace just don’t sync. Let us start now.