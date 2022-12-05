From universal conflict to universal peace

Today, every government puts in constant hard efforts to resolve political conflicts, restore communal peace, settle industrial disputes, end militaristic confrontations, and so on, but we find that despite the best efforts of those in power, we are no longer near our goal. Why is it so?

Perhaps one of the main reasons for our failure is that we try to end these various kinds of conflicts separately. In other words, we make separate efforts to have harmony in each sphere thinking that harmony in all these would, ultimately, bring peace to all these fields. But we fail to realise that such piecemeal efforts will not serve any purpose because, before we have eradicated the causes of conflicts in one sphere, these would reappear in an aggravated form in another sphere, and this would keep going on and on, making us crazy and out of our minds.

So, then, what actually is the remedy? How do we have harmony in all the spheres and at all times? A thorough and deep analysis of the nature of the fore-mentioned conflicts would lead us to the discovery of the truth that the source of all these conflicts is the human psyche. In other words, we ourselves are the source or generators of these conflicts. After all, political, economic, religious, and other aspects are among the various aspects of the human personality, aren’t they? These are the manifestations of various human interests.

So, it is disharmony at this source that causes various kinds of disharmony. Hence, if there is a conflict between man’s mind and intellect, or between man’s emotions and intellect, or even between intellect and intellect, then this is bound to find manifestation in various forms like political, economic, religious, etc.

It is, therefore, necessary that the inner conflict be first stopped to achieve inner harmony. Remember! Our relationships at the personal, communal, racial, ethnic, or international level cannot be harmonious unless we internalise these values through spiritual knowledge, the practice of positive thinking, silence, good behaviour, and meditation. So, let us join our hands to bring universal stability through inner stability, thereby creating a harmonious environment to live in.