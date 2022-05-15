Give without ownership

There is a phrase in Kannada, “thanu-mana-dhana”. This is used with reference to the modes through which one can help. Translated, it simply means that one can help with one’s body or mind or with one’s wealth, but always with only good intentions.

We see many penny poor persons, but who are certainly rich in large-heartedness with the helping streak writ boldly across their minds. Such persons are always in demand as they help in a practical manner, with their physical capacity. They actually run around and do the work. A few people help by giving opinions, suggestions or advice befitting their age and experience. The third lot is the pocket rich, helping with the financials. All three categories are to be lauded as each one is precious to make any venture successful, like the whirring of all the rotating blades of a fan resulting in a smooth breeze.“Jana seve is Janardhana seve”, service to humanity is service to the Almighty, but only when this is done with a clear conscience and mind, with no thought of reaping any benefit from it. People do sometimes make a show of such social services by putting up pictures on social media. The scriptures say that when a person does social service with some personal benefit in mind, such as the hankering of the honour coming from it or to create a favorable impression on someone, or on a quid pro quo basis, the entire activity is wasted from the spiritual point of view. As such, all services rendered to others must be done with the affirmation in mind that the Almighty is present in each individual. “Paropakaara” or helping the needy is one way of pleasing God, and Krishna has stated thus in the Gita. The service rendered may be impromptu, as when one helps a disabled across a road; or planned, when one distributes mass meals or gives a donation for a noble cause. The bottom line is the giving up of ownership over that which is given, and behave as though one is a facilitator. God has given you, and you pass it on to others who are in greater need than you.