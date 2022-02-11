Gnana Yoga, the Yoga of right living

The third Karma Yoga chapter of the Bhagavad Geetha concludes with the succinct declaration that ignorance can be removed only by acquiring knowledge. Ignorance means a lack of awareness of the innate existence of the divine spark in each being. Realising this is knowledge.

Due to ignorance, man succumbs to the temptations of greed and sensual pleasures. The Geetha does not advocate total abandonment of all human wants and pleasures and running away from reality. Instead, it offers a practical and realistic way of life where needs and wants are fulfilled with the right effort and dedication and greed is reined in.

When a man does his duty without eyeing the gains from it alone, his mind gets gradually freed from negative emotions, thus purifying it, creating a conducive environment for looking inwards, introspecting on the true meaning of life and the place of materialism and sensual pleasures in it. This is the “knowledge” referred to above and the method of acquiring this right knowledge forms the material of the fourth chapter of the Geeta called ‘Gnana Yoga’.

Commencing this ‘Gnana Yoga’ chapter, Lord Krishna touches upon a vital issue relevant today. He says that this knowledge of the supreme creator, the Lord who inheres in all is eternal. The ancient sages and seers were aware of this and had formulated a way of life for humankind based on this, which entailed a life of truth, devotion, dutifulness and dedication to one’s allotted work and station in life.

This knowledge was passed on from one generation to the next. The kings of ancient India were learned in this and their governance was marked by values and virtues. They were called ‘Rajarishis’ – saintly rulers who practised uprightness and dispassion in their true sense.

Now, significantly, the Lord says that with the passage of time, this knowledge has disappeared and he is trying to resuscitate it by teaching it to Arjuna who, hopefully, will exemplify this profound truth through his conduct. The message is clear: “men in power need to practise virtuous living to establish righteousness in society."