Good things take time

In the world of instant coffee and messages that assert an instant response, delayed gratification seems to be a romanticized notion of the past. Sometimes, however, our impatience with people and the way things are positioned in our lives, can make us fragile and rob us of our strength that helps us wait for what we really deserve.

I studied in a catholic school, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Come November, our teachers started selecting the cast and crew for the annual Christmas play. Most of us eager beavers could barely contain our excitement. I remember one year in particular, when, saving the best protagonist for the last, the teacher started asking for volunteers for the role of the Angel, the inn-keepers, wise men gradually moving up to Joseph and Mary.

Being interested in every aspect of drama, and fixated on getting a role, I put my hand up for every character she described. As the students started getting selected, I panicked and wondered if she was ignoring me. I started drawing her attention towards me by not only waving my hand but also by calling out to her “me, me” which indicated loud and clear that I was more than interested in the role.

Finally, her resigned eyes rested on me and she called me to the front of the class. Slightly embarrassed but mostly happy that I had secured a role, I walked up to face the class. What awaited me was a lesson I aspire to never forget. The teacher spoke to the class;

“There was a reason why I was making Aditi wait. I thought she would be perfect for the role of Jesus, but due to her impatience, she will be a wise man instead. Children, please remember while you want an apple; God is busy planting an orchard for you. Patience allows life and time to come together and fall in place for you”

I wanted to kick myself; I could have been Jesus!

I realized then that patience does not mean to passively endure. It means to be foresighted enough to trust the end result of the process. Just like the crescent moon knows it will take time to be full; but then its beauty will be unparalleled.