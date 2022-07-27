Harmony is key to sustainable living

Recent devastating events of flooding in many parts of India have once again brought back the focus on global warming along with a huge concern by environmentalists over glacial melting on polar caps and the Himalayas.

The forests in India have been a habitat not only for flora and fauna but a lifeline for many communities that lived around them. However, with the onset of industrialisation, climate change and urbanisation, a lot of such forestlands have been destroyed or neglected. Its high time people in power realised that unless we integrate environment friendly technologies with our developmental efforts, we will be sitting on a time bomb that may explode any time.

Modernisation and consumerism in India have caused high levels of automobile and industrial pollution, hence there should be a sincere effort to educate the public about the need to make choices that would reduce pollution.

Governments on their part should execute number of measures, such as, improving transport and travel facilities to reduce the number of private vehicles on road, introducing green fuel and green vehicles that adhere to the latest global environmental norms, making the citizens aware and responsible for a cleaner world to live in and phasing out harmful technologies that are slowly killing our lifelines. Congested urban areas need to be decongested and rural areas developed to stop migration.

Experience shows that spirituality can play a vital role in environmental sustainability.

Ancient scriptures have mentioned how in olden days all societies in Bharat supported their environment with lifestyles that were based on values like respect for nature, simplicity and harmony. Hence if we live simply and in harmony with our inner and outer nature it will create a sustainable world.

So, instead of flaunting bigger cars and consuming products that harm the environment, we can make choices that promote conservation of energy and a cleaner environment rather than chasing a life that is based on greed, competition and glamour. Doesn't it make sense ?