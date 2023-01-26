Hope and positivity

We live in troubled times. Disease, death, despair, despondency, and dejection surround us. It would appear that Pandora’s box has indeed been opened, letting loose all sorts of evil. In the midst of this gloom, we forget that left behind in the mythical box was Hope. And Hope, like Emily Dickenson tells us, “is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all.”

But for it to keep singing, encouraging us, and reminding us that there is always a new dawn, it is important to think positively. As psychologists suggest, hope is a sentiment to be nurtured. It is important to look back at the good things in life. To pray and meditate; to consciously imbibe positive news; to cheer yourself. Cynics suggest that hope is a “cheaply purchased, endlessly renewable commodity.” This is not a bad thing; it does not cost us anything to be hopeful. And it is hope that sustains us all and moves the world forward.

The human capacity to hope is phenomenal. And has led man to overcome seemingly impossible odds. Abdul Kalam was born into a poor family, distributed newspapers to supplement the family income, worked hard, went on to head DRDO, and from there became one of the most loved and respected presidents of the country. Rajnikant was born into an impoverished family, worked as a bus conductor, and has today become a global superstar. Arunima Sinha lost her leg in a gruesome accident in 2011. She went on to climb Mount Everest in 2013 and became the first female disabled person to do so.

There are innumerable examples of people who never lost hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. Having hope encourages one to dream and identify goals; having a dream gives one the necessary motivation to work hard to achieve the dream. We need to be cognizant that not every hope does indeed get fulfilled. So even as we should be positive and hope for the best, it is necessary that we remain grounded in reality. And this should spur us to work harder rather than wring our hands in frustration.

As has been said, the best gifts do not come wrapped in gift paper. The best gift we can give to ourselves as we go into the new year is to never lose hope. The best gift we can give others is to instil hope in them through our words and actions.