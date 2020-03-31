Hope keeps us afloat

COVID-19 has pressed the pause button on life. We must make the most of it. For those of us who have forgotten to appreciate all that we have, this time the universe made it happen. Gratitude and hope are the lessons we need to know. This crisis has made the world as one.

We have forgotten to fight for borders, religion and language, and only hope that we are safe from a deadly virus that has killed many.

We have realized that we finally have the time to connect with family and friends. We have realized that although we have a huge amount in the banks, we can still lead a simple life.

We have realized that shopping doesn’t matter, and basic needs are enough to survive. We have realized that family time is possible and all of us can eat together.

We have realized that we can laugh and get creative making the funniest memes on a life-threatening virus. We have realized the mornings are silent

with birds chirping and dogs walking freely on the road and with us watching them from the inside.

We have realized that the chores at home can be shared and the worth of the domestic help is invaluable. We have realized that we were dead before and started to live now as this moment is precious and we need to stay safe with our family. We have realized we don’t need extravagant parties and weddings and that a simple life is a blessing.

This moment, life has become so important. Relationships have become the epicenters of our lives. We have occupied the space meant for other living beings.

And once it’s time to hit the play button again, we will never be the same again. We will understand what really matters and hope for a better tomorrow.

Let us cherish memories of the pause by connecting with the world around us. Let us have gratitude for all that we have now and as many go to bed on an empty stomach and this period is not a blessing to all. Let the world heal. For now, it’s time to replenish our spirits and know things will get better. Because it is hope that keeps us afloat.