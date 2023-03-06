How real is your world 

Asking right questions have the potential to elevate whole humanity. Asking questions open up at least the individuals who ask the questions even if these turn out to be dumbest questions. Therefore, exercise of asking questions is all-round useful.

Someone recently asked these questions to me that what is the utility of spiritual realisation of any individual if it doesn’t bring about any benefits for the whole world? He further added, “suppose, one individual realises the truth and transcends this world/life in one’s wisdom how that person does come across any different from others who haven’t realised the truth and haven’t transcended this world yet, they are happy in their own ways with the things that this world/life offers to them within its confine/limit? Why should the realised-self of a person be valued more than his/her own previous avatar of unrealised-self? What makes latter avatar of ‘self’ invaluable?”

The answers of aforementioned questions are little tedious and require us to understand the source of values.

Looking at the world around we find it valuable or meaningless only because we have life (world). Precisely, our being alive stays as a precondition to value something or to discard it.

So, how can you find anything more valuable than life (i.e. world), you may wonder?

Many of you may offer many different answers to aforementioned questions. For instance some may say yes, there are things which I value more than life such as living a dignified life, others would say life full of love and happiness is more valuable to them than life.

Some may say they value very meaningful and healthy life and, many for sure would say there is nothing more valuable than life irrespective of the shape that it unfolds in before us.

The reality is that eternal life is the most valuable spiritual attainment which is possible during this ephemeral human life. In the real sense it is the knowing of this otherworldly dimension of the life that attributes such as, meaning, dignity, happiness, peace, contentment etc. dawn upon in our consciousness in proper manner. Until and unless you are spiritually realised even if you have whole world at your oeuvre it may come crashing down any moment like a house of cards and, even if you haven’t undergone this experience because, you haven’t transcended to become the master in the real sense. But I am sure you can still guess in bits and pieces how it really happens.

As, it is the nature of world/life to show its real face (essence). But can anyone claim that he or she has transcended the world and got transformed into a realised master?