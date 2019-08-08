How time flies

On Wednesdays, I can afford to reach my workplace later than usual. I try, therefore, to catch up on a few chores before l leave home. What I forget is that I only have an extra hour at my disposal. To make the most of that, I need to be brisk. Instead, I take things easy and then rush to get ready for school.

Like so many clichés, ‘time flies’ contains a great deal of truth. ‘It seems just the other day!’ we often exclaim. We are amazed to see young people, whom we have known as children, embarking on careers. We wrongly recall that someone passed away recently when, in fact, the person has been gone several years. We mistakenly believe that we met some friends lately, although we haven’t seen them in ages.

‘Where has the time gone?’ we groan, when confronted with deadlines. We have probably had months to complete jobs assigned to us but have put them off for as long as possible. ‘Procrastination is the thief of time’ is a pertinent proverb. What it means is that if we dodge and delay, we will discover the hard way that time is in short supply.

The popular saying ‘Time and tide wait for no man’ (no woman either!) dates back to an age when ‘tide’ did not mean the surge of the sea. In the 13th century, the word referred to a season or period of time. The emphatic assertion reminds us that there is no stopping the relentless advance of time, and that we should respect it.

The good news is that it is surprisingly simple to befriend that precious commodity. My late father often quoted these lines from the couplets of the poet-saint, Kabir. They are, loosely translated: ‘Finish tomorrow’s tasks today/And today’s tasks right now.’ That practical piece of advice retains its relevance after over five centuries.