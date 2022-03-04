How to build strong relationship with God

The songs of pietist composers like Mira Bai, Purandaradasa, Jayadeva and others cut across language barriers because the bhava or emotion in the lyrics resonates with all believers. The intensity of devotion and the intimate relationship that the saints had with their personal Gods comes through strongly in the songs. Since for most of us, bhakti is lukewarm and not strong-rooted, a troubling question arises. Can an average person advance in his/her practice of bhakti and experience that religious fervour?

Swami Paramarthananda, in one of his lectures, provides a simple and beautiful answer to this. Apply the time-tested tips and skills recommended to improve relationships among people close to you to strengthen your relationship with God. For easy understanding of modern-day students of spirituality, Swami Paramarthananda refers to the advocacy of spending quality time to build relationships.

Quality time is what you spend with someone close to you, your child/spouse/friend/parent, by giving him/her your full attention because you value the relationship. It is time that is set aside for paying undivided attention to the person or matter at hand. The emphasis is on quality, not the quantity. In strengthening bonds and getting people closer, Quality Time scores over lavish gifts, beautiful birthday and get-well cards, Mother’s Day/Father’s Day greetings and the like.

Likewise, to build a strong relationship with God, one need not necessarily spend several hours in the puja room or temple, or celebrate festivals in a grand manner. What is essential is to allocate exclusive time to the chosen religious practice, engage with it on a regular basis and give sincere and undivided attention to the activity.

To help the devotee remain in touch with God, Navavidha bhakti or the nine principles of devotional services are enumerated in the Bhagavata Purana. They are, Sravana or listening to the scriptural stories, Kirtana or singing God’s praise. Smarana or fixing the mind on God through Japa. Padasevana or rendering service at His feet. Archana or worshipping an image with flowers etc. Vandana or paying obeisance and expressing gratitude. Dasya or serving God and His creation. Sakhya or friendship where you have God by your side always and Atmanivedana or complete surrender of the self.