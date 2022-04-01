How to develop our character

To lead a good life is the supreme God-given privilege to every human being. Anything in life can be taken away, except our resolve to be good. Yet, it is the most violated of all inherent rights. This is probably because we pay little attention to developing our character not realising that the most important measure of a good life is to possess a good character.

There are basically two components to developing our character. The first component belongs to our external environment while the second to our internal disposition. From the external environment we can develop our character by looking for the best in others and in trying to emulate them.This ability to see the good in others helps us to focus on the good virtues present in those we meet, which in turn helps us gravitate towards goodness.

Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said, “Every man I meet is in some way my superior and from him I will learn.” Looking for the good in others also aids in strong relationships and influences us in building up our own character. The disposition of our inner selves plays a vital role in developing character. Here the principle is not to look for the best in ourselves but rather to look for the worst.

When we recognise ourselves at our worst state it helps us to correct ourselves and to move from our worst nature towards a better self. This exercise will surely and swiftly help us build a good character. A self-examination of our inner motives will reveal our frailties and help us to transform ourselves.

According to the Christian tradition there are seven deadly sins that we might commit that mar our character. They are envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth, and wrath. Identifying these sins in us, even if they are present only in a small measure, and working to get rid of them will foster a good character in us.

Finally, as in his book ‘Victory over vice’ Archbishop Fulton Sheen wrote, “we must crowd out our addictions”, and fill our lives with better things. We will soon realize that to develop a good character is within our reach and it will lead us to a good life.