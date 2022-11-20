How to overcome pain and be blissful

Life is a roller coaster ride and never a sail on a placid lake. It is a whirlpool of experiences throwing surprises and setbacks at unexpected junctures. Everything seems hunky dory for a family, drawing envy from others. An unexpected financial loss may plunge the family into the darkness of despair where, at times, the extreme path is taken, as an easy way out of the situation.

Yet, at times, it may be a blow to the health and no amount of wealth can save a life, if it was intended to be cut short. One should never forget that it is always the Almighty’s plan, named destiny. We have all heard of the phrase, “man proposes and God disposes.”

Not always He bestows as per the proposal and the proposer is left writhing in agony that his prayers failed to work. But the shastras stipulate that all that is happening in our lives is our karma at work. If you have sown good seeds then you reap happiness and vice versa. The individual has no way of knowing his burden of past karma or debts that he has to pay off in this life. His only duty is to perform good deeds with no expectation of fruits.

Lord Krishna has said, Karmanye vadhikaraste maa phaleshu kadachana . This will indeed go to pay off the individual’s earlier debts and leftover fruits will be secure in his spiritual kitty. It may help prevent further evil reactions of past karma. It is also said by Lord Krishna that one should neither be deluded to think that one is the cause of the results of his actions nor one should stop doing one’s prescribed duties.

So when certain circumstances crop up, not anticipated by a person, it should be accepted that the bouquet of life experiences is not offered a la carte but as a fixed menu for each individual. When one cannot avoid or escape, the best alternative is acceptance and making peace with one’s circumstances. Come what may one should try the utmost to tolerate one’s situation with the thought that one is not alone in the journey of suffering.

This will bring some solace and motivate each one to pray for the wellbeing of all individuals: sarve janaah sukhino bhavanthu!