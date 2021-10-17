Human psychology unravelled

While expounding on the second ‘Karma Yoga’ chapter of the Bhagavad Geeta, Lord Krishna makes some fascinating observations on human psychology. In his commentary, revered preceptor Swami Chinmayananda explains it thus.

“The one distinguishing factor between humans and animals is the faculty of thinking, the ability to think before acting and to differentiate between the right and the wrong. This power of the intellect, when used in the right manner becomes a powerful tool for man’s mental and spiritual evolution. Then why do humans, knowing all this, still act as if driven more by instinct, greed, arrogance and egotism, rather than being guided by a principled approach?"

This is because, the Lord says, “every living being acts as per its innate nature, which is to run behind sensual pleasures. Even learned scholars who know this, still, succumb to these temptations. When this is so, what can mere self-control do?"

Worldly and material comforts attract a man. These lead to desires, which manifest themselves as actions to realize these desires. These actions create a tendency to aspire for more pleasures, leading to further wants and actions. Thus there is a layered accumulation of inner desires and wants which in turn lead to more wants, creating a perpetual vicious cycle.

As Swami Chinmayananda says, when the Lord asks “what can mere self-control do,” it is not a fatalistic acceptance of man’s inability to control his thoughts. Rather, it is a frank admission of the fact that in human society, there will always be men who are at various rungs of the ladder of spiritual evolution and therefore, it will not be possible for men at the lower rungs of this ladder to lead morally upright lives. Barring those at the top, those realized souls, the majority in the middle rungs lead ‘in-between lives’, neither totally bad nor fully pure.

Does this mean that we should just accept this and refrain from even trying to grow inwardly? “No, the three vehicles for your growth and evolution are the body, mind and intellect. They are constantly being exposed to the attractions of the world. It is not that you should totally desist from worldly pleasures. But, remember, these cause both attraction and repulsion, your real enemies. Be aware of them and safeguard yourselves by controlling your desires, your thoughts and your actions. Enjoy life, but in a controlled manner” is the Lord’s advice.

