In praise of moderation

At no time has the value of moderation been more important than during the current pandemic. As we wait in hope and despair for the waves of the pandemic to abate, it is necessary to keep both mental and physical wellbeing intact. In the course of doing so, one must also exercise a great deal of caution. Meditation to calm the mind, physical fitness for the body and feeling positive to keep the spirits up are the most commonly recommended methods.

Meditation, in the best of time, is an introspective activity. In a lockdown, when everything around is quiet and there is an atmosphere of gloom all around, any introverted activity may tend to become depressive. For the courage to fight difficult times what one needs is faith, enthusiasm and the spirit to overcome. Traditionally all war music derives from 'veer ras', the sounds that stimulate valour. In dark moments the need is perhaps for chants that enthuse and release the enzymes that make one happy. The emphasis is not so much on the method or strict adherence to rules of posture and diet but simply attempting to empty the mind of thoughts of doom. A certain level of noise, even if it comes from the television makes things more bearable.

The walkers, the joggers, and the old and young who have turned to cycling on the empty roads provide an ode to fitness. The sudden urge to tone up an unwilling body must be tempered. It is like the Herculean task of opening a jammed window. Any use of force can cause irreparable damage. To push the body beyond endurance is deemed an act of the tamas or dark nature. Turning both the body and mind to ordinary day-to-day chores can give one the added satisfaction and joy which at this juncture is more valuable than any achievement.

Remaining positive even as people around gasp for breath is not easy. Turning to a false sense of bravado and becoming reckless becomes a dangerous form of denial. All group activities, whatever the feel-good factor, must be set aside till the danger of the virus abates.

Small steps and each one putting their mind to what is sustainable for them would help. Count your blessings, be prepared for the unpleasant, and when one can help, give generously. In a crisis, one cannot stand alone. Both greed and fear make one negative and are destructive. Nothing is forever and humanity shall overcome.