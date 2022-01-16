Inner stillness, key to the outer strength

As we ring in the new year, we realise that precious and memorable moments are not always found in uproarious parties, some can literally be hiding in the quiet stillness of our own backyard. Most of us are in a contemplative, resolute mood as we resolve to be better versions of ourselves at the cusp of reflecting on the year gone by and embracing the one that’s new. As a child, I remember being told that just like morning shows the day, the first day of the year foreshadows one’s priorities for the coming year.

As the day dawned, a surprisingly warm one for winter, I took my cup of tea and sat on a bench intentionally positioned to harness the best views on the walkway adjoining our house. The mellow morning rose gently, the breeze was pleasant and the scene was still lush green rising out of a misty morning. I let the sublime stillness pervade my mind and body, I let it quieten me, and felt an immediate sense of calm. Like distant bells from a temple, a wind chime bestowed a sacred aura to the serene morning, which turned into a beautiful start to the day and year both renewing and restoring me.

I made a note to give myself this gift of stillness more often. The nature of our lives is such that more often than not we are racing through the day. We are copiously bombarded with thoughts that often have no time to settle down. They get scattered, as we try to arrange and rearrange them depending on the demands made on our time. It is almost imperative then, that we literally make ourselves still not only physically but more importantly mentally and emotionally to let clarity settle on us just like the gentle rays of the sun soothe over a peaceful morning.

Solitude and stillness bring gifts that only time spent listening to your soul can bring. Once we realise the glory of quiet time spent alone, we will find ourselves uplifted and better prepared to deal with the entropy that life presents. We will see that, almost effortlessly, we have risen above the oscillations of chaos, cleaned our minds and eased our path towards finding meaning and clarity.