It is always possible to be kind

This excellent quote by Dalai Lama says it all. Kindness is a divine virtue that, when adopted, can bring immense happiness, not only to the one receiving it but also to the one showing it. Let me narrate an incident in the life of King Vel Pari who belonged to the Velir dynasty. This story is an excellent depiction of love and kindness.

Once upon a time, King Vel Pari, who ruled over the hilly country Parambu Nadu situated in Tamil Nadu, was passing through a forest in his Golden Chariot.

While doing so he came across a stream and stopped beside it to quench his thirst. After drinking water when he approached his chariot, he noticed a jasmine creeper trying to entwine itself on the wheel.

Such a sight made him abandon his golden chariot for the wild creeper, which was struggling to find a hard surface to grow on. He walked back to his kingdom with great happiness and satisfaction.

As time passed, the creeper spanned across the entire chariot and the chariot stood there as evidence of the kindness shown by the great king.

Well! According to several kinds of research, the act of showing kindness might involve several benefits. Self-esteem may shoot up high and depression levels may go down. Also, the person involved may also show improved physical health.

Showing kindness is actually an interpersonal skill.

According to Darwin, man is inherently a social and caring creature.

The concept of survival of the fittest does not always hold good for mankind. Selfless acts have the ability to elevate humans to a class apart from other existing species.

Kindness must not only be shown to others but it should also be given to oneself. Kind words to ourselves also do a world of good to our mental health.

All said and done, we may not be in a position to part with expensive things to show our kindness, like the king in the above story, and the beauty is we don’t have to. A simple wave of our hand or a nod with a smile or a pat on the back can bring about a rush of joy and delight to the people involved.

A random act of kindness can bring about a wave of positivity in our lives. And in the process, make us feel less lonely. Food for thought, isn’t it?