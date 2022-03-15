Journey of a human being

Bhagwan Ramana Maharshi said: “The question ‘Who am I?’ is not really meant to get an answer, the question ‘Who am I?’ is meant to dissolve the questioner.”

Life is a blessed journey. Copiously showered with love, the doting child is the centre of attraction and attention that will please the parents. The child in school, in its role as a student, discharges duties to display newly acquired talents. It aligns and gains balance, like a tripod stable on its three legs towards teachers to make them happy, friends either for upmanship or friendship, and to please parents.

Society beckons with expectations of the young adult, who aligns accordingly. Parents are pushed into the periphery, while society motivates the young adult to stay happy. At the workplace, the new role is the job profile. All efforts and actions are to please the manager and the corporate entity. Next in the role as a career planner, one searches for a life partner. Now the role so intricately performed is to please the life partner.

The wheel turns a full circle in the new role as a parent. It involves upbringing the child as well as navigating a career. Right around the corner is the next role with a responsibility towards ageing parents.

Donning the above roles, an individual feels happy that duties are discharged as expected. It is an outward orientation of one’s role taking the help of all senses. Caught in this quagmire, the individual conveniently forgets to discharge duties towards oneself. An earnest attempt is an inward orientation to don a constant but real role as a Seeker. It entails digging deep into the inner self to find out who am I and where did I come from. What is life’s purpose if we don’t know about ourselves? This inward journey along a spiritual path is to inquire about the real purpose and understand the true intent of this birth. Seeker assumes this role to discharge duties towards oneself when the time is ripe; critical ingredients being God’s Grace, Guru’s mentorship, and good karma-bank balance.

Apt to Ramana’s quote, the seeker then dissolves into the Supreme Self on arrival at the final destination. Truly a righteous way in an ultimate role born as a human!