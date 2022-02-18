Keep faith; it can get you everything

There is so much we can learn from the trees, especially during the turn of seasons. They endure what there is to endure and rejoice in what there is to rejoice. Spring draws resilience from winter and winter draws hope from spring.

They know that in time, the natural order will restore harmony and balance to any vicissitudes the changing of seasons might bring. Their faith in the higher order helps them manage trying situations with equanimity.

The Bhagavad Gita, a living creation, underscores this notion that everything happens in our life for a reason and we must have faith even if the purpose might not be apparent at first. The timeless, spiritual and humane foundations The Bhagavad Gita provides in its embedded stories unfold the truth, solace and wisdom.

In one such story, a man prays to Lord Krishna for a beautiful flower and a colourful butterfly to enhance the charm of his garden. The gracious Lord grants his wish. But when the man opens his eyes, he finds a cactus and a caterpillar in his garden.

"Maybe God has too many people to take care of, in time he will grant my prayer," he rationalised and continued to take care of his garden, giving adequate attention to the cactus and the caterpillar.

After some time, when he went back to the garden, he found that the unattractive slimy caterpillar had transformed into a beautiful butterfly and the prickly, spiked and sullen cactus had a glorious, fragrant flower on it.

"The Lord works in mysterious ways," he said out loud and continued to water his plants. Seated somewhere in the garden, Lord Krishna smiled to himself, and ruminated: "Now he understands the rewards of keeping the faith and being patient."

There are times when we feel our prayers have not been answered. There will always be times when we feel the difficult patches in our life. It is during those times that we must tell ourselves that God answers our prayers as per His supremely wise time and plan, not ours. He will always give us what we need, not always what we think we want at the time. If we can be patient with the cactus and the caterpillar, sooner or later, flowers and butterflies will adorn our gardens.