Keep the humour alive

Life turns so serious sometimes that we forget we’re endowed with a ‘funny bone.’ Idiomatically used to describe a sense of humour within each of us, it’s educative to know that the ‘funny bone’ in the body isn’t a bone but is the ulnar nerve that crosses the elbow on its journey from the side of the neck, along the humerus (well named!) known as shoulder bone, and ends at the fingers.

Apart from this, tickling the funny bone within us, can prove a panacea for many an illness. A cousin of mine, who was an orthopaedic surgeon, knowing he was terminally ill designed the rear side of his memorial card with a sketch of a pack of dogs gathered outside a bone clinic, seemingly suggesting to one another, “bones to be had here”!

Seeing situations in a lighter vein, instead of being offended by them or getting hurt at perceived insults, are best dealt with by displaying a sense of humour. Come up with a quick repartee.

A bit of humour can diffuse mighty tensions. Remember the famous ‘hug’ and ‘wink’ Rahul Gandhi lavished on our PM once in Parliament, to defuse an uncomfortable parley? Laugh it off. Let it in through one eye or a ear and out the other. Chase away the sleight with deft words, instead of using physical might.

Patience today seems to be wearing thin across the world. Yes, impatience seems to be the buzzword and leads to displays of anger, destruction, injury and killing of whatever or whoever is in sight. Does this lead to a solution to problems bothering us? No, not at all! To my mind, it only increases frustration, compounding senseless violence.

I want to hark back to the good old days of Parliamentary sessions post Independence, when the bitterest of debates between different political parties were amicably settled by the quintessential art of brilliant, respectful humour to foil the foe.

The scenario today is quite the opposite, perhaps because a sense of humour is missing.

How about bringing that funny bone to the fore once more? It is creative, stimulates the brain to explore our wit within, and, elicit a smile devoid of malice or vengeance, a challenging repartee. Try a dose of it daily, for fun too. Life becomes easier.