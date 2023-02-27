Know thyself

One of the greatest illusions that the human being carries is the hope that everything is going to remain the same forever. Deep down, we know that in life, there are only brief spells of happiness. We hold on to this idea of happiness that is so slippery, that always evades us and tries to remain out of our reach.

When we want to hold on to or protect something, the happiness disappears! So we see that the security that we think we have, the everlasting happiness that we think we might derive from something, the feeling that we will exist forever are all illusory. This illusion according to Vedanta is Maya. Actually, everything is constantly changing and moving. Perhaps, the only thing that does not change is change and life is like a flowing river. This ever-expanding movement of life is Brahman—the Supreme Reality. If we break our illusions and look at life freely, we will realize that it is a part of us and that we are a part of it.

What Reality is, nobody can know because the senses themselves are imperfect and relative and, therefore, nothing can be known in its absolute content.

Vedanta says that your opinions, your perceptions, your ideas and the images we hold are all relative. Something certainly exists, but the sensory organs cannot find that. Vedanta says that the real substance of the universe is the same within you and outside of you and this substance cannot be found even by the mind.

What then, is the use of seeking or exploring?

When the mind understands its inability to reach out and find it, when the mind and the senses have ceased their function peacefully, in that tranquillity and absolute stillness, you find what is actually there, the substance, the true padhartha. This, according to the Upanishads, is the ever-existing, endless, ever-flowing, ever-growing Brahman, the Supreme Being. When one realises the impermanence of life, one begins to wonder whether there is anything permanent at all. The rishis then step in and assure us that there is something within us that is permanent. We do not have to search for it outside.”

This Brahman, the Supreme Reality, the pulsating consciousness cannot be defined by the mind or perceived by the senses and the aim of Vedanta is to find that Being, the true substance behind all deceptive appearances. This is the Truth of Vedanta.