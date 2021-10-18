Knowing and realising

None is capable of transforming the other. Yet, the transcendental potentiality of transformation is transmitted from one to another via the presence of the aforesaid transformative capability of transmission resting in one or the other only.

Self-transformation or real change has been happening since the very beginning in the afore-mentioned manner alone and continues in the present. Some would find this piece an acknowledgement or corroboration of their own experience while others would see one more instance of assertion of self-contradicting truth.

Truth is part of divinity, while reality is more mysteriously divine or divinely mysterious than the truth.

I recall it vividly and graphically when we were present in close proximity with such truth. In that moment silence communicated in a most innocent, clear, correct and pure manner than words do. No, it was purity itself which was being communicated and transmitted disguising as silence. And what/who can be more divine, correct and clear than purity! One didn’t feel the ‘need’ to speak yet the ‘temptation’ to listen stirred one to speak.

As a reader, you may try naming it. Whatever be the appropriate expression for this kind of transcendental experience in your own life, you will find yourself in agreement with me that in failing to describe it, you become evidence of your undeniable success.

When failure transforms into the transcendental experience of real success and temptation appears purer a virtue than a virtuous need, what happens to the truth in that moment of proximity? That is the key indicatable and verifiable difference between the company of knowers of the truth and the ones who realised that. The presence is beyond all names and frames including truth. However, truth has a name and may occupy a frame too in your or anyone else’s guise or disguise.

Knowing the truth may or may not lead us towards transformation? But choosing the truth definitely does. That’s why the proximity with eternity in human consciousness is the most fulfilling experience for a human frame. Attaining union with an eternally conscious one results in the disappearance of the chasm that exists in consciousness between knowing and realising.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: