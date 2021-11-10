Knowledge, belief and conviction

Information overload is the fashion, pattern and pain of the day. It bombards us from various directions like the media, education, conversations, books, magazines, the internet etc. But the question is, how much of these are we really implementing? This depends upon our proper understanding of the concepts of knowledge, belief, conviction etc.

Knowledge is a familiarity, awareness, or understanding of someone or something, such as facts, skills or objects. Knowledge is acquired in many different ways and from several sources, including perception, testimony, reason, memory, inquiry, education, practice etc.

Unlike belief, knowledge has a set process of developing and digesting and is generally supported by logic and reasoning.

A belief is an attitude that something is the case or fact or that some proposition about something or someone is true. It comes out of learning and experience. Eg. chocolate is sweet.

Belief about philosophical concepts and worldly affairs come out of social settings, academic learning, conversations with people, hereditary, information overload etc. This can be of varying degrees starting from weak and flexible ideas to rigid attitudes. Religious beliefs generally belong to the latter. Belief, generally, is thrust upon us by the prevailing cultural practices, ancestors and acquired knowledge.

Conviction shows that one is firmly convinced of what one believes or says. It is important and superior to both knowledge and belief and is the result of internalising these two factors.

Consistency and harmony amongst these three factors are vital for achieving any worthwhile and wholesome result or consequence. Unfortunately, such consistency is absent everywhere. Also, these three are useless sans application.

Take, for instance, the thought that God exists abides in all and manifests in many forms and attributes. Most religions and people believe this and some religions also insist that their own perception or definition of God alone is true.

Most also believe that God is everywhere and all are children of God. But the paradox is billions of people waste their time and resources in building and maintaining worshipping places, visiting far off places to see their cherished Gods, indulging in violence, etc.

This paradox has been addressed and the right approach recommended by Lord Krishna in Gita in several places, like in ‘man-manã bhava mad-bhakto mad-yãjì mãm namaskar mām evaiṣhyasi satyaṁ te pratijāne priyo‘si me’, by stressing on devotion in mind and action, with which a disciple becomes dear to him.