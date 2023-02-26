Lessons from a speed breaker

On the road, right in front of the building I live in, is a speed-breaker. It has been there for as long as I can remember. There are no warning marks on it; it is higher than it should be and is irregular. Watching motorists and pedestrians negotiate it is quite instructive.

Some motorists slow down and pass over it gently. Others rash or unaware of it screech to a halt and bumble and rumble over it. Pedestrians stub their feet or stumble on the pot-holes at its edges. Of what use is it, you may wonder. Well, it is undoubtedly a hurdle, but it also slows traffic down and prevents many accidents. As speed-breakers go, it could do with much more maintenance, but there is no doubt it contributes to caution and safety.

Perched on my chair in the balcony, I cannot help reflecting that life too has many speed-breakers. They are the problems we come across in daily living and can prove to be annoying and obstructive.

But it happens to everyone, irrespective of the task he or she is engaged in.

They are part and parcel of life and cannot be avoided. There are just two ways in which to confront them – to fight and resist them or to relax and overcome them. It is but natural to fret and fume when they happen.

You could complain about them and seek sympathy, but all this fails to help; rather it makes one uptight and ill-tempered.

On the other hand, one can take a cue from the act of crossing speed-breakers. It is to slow down, relax and do our best to solve the problem. This is no waste of time, because a solution will present itself sooner than later, helping one to overcome the crisis smoothly and easily.

This is an attitude which also helps in developing a healthy sense of detachment. Solving problems by looking at them objectively and not reactively will instil a feeling of calm and steadiness and make a more agreeable person of you. The next time you have a problem, think of it as a speed-breaker. Facing it calmly and gently will prove to be the break you need to make your life smoother and happier.