Let happiness in

After a long and arduous journey, a man finally reached his destination and saw the gateway to happiness right in front of him. He first pulled and then pushed the door, but it did not open. He then pushed and pulled harder, and yet the door did not budge.

Having come this far and then not being able to access paradise bothered the man. He looked around for help but found himself alone. When he looked again, he saw an old man resting under a tree in the distant expanse.

He went to the elderly man and said, “I’ve travelled far and wide to be here, however, I’m unable to open the door right in front of me. Could you help?” The elderly man looked up at the traveller with some confusion and then said, “You came all this way to open that door?”

“Yes,” said the traveller, “aren’t we all in search of this door? And isn’t it natural to want to open it?”

“Then how come you can’t open it?” asked the old man. The traveller was now a little annoyed at the old man’s nonchalant attitude.

“If you think it is that easy, then why don’t you try opening it?”

“You have to open the door yourself,” said the old man, unfazed, and adjusted his body to get more comfortable under the tree.

The traveller was disappointed but went back to the door, trying everything to force it open.

After several more unsuccessful attempts, he finally sat defeated next to the elderly man under the tree.

The old man opened his eyes to see the silhouette of a despondent figure against the sunlight. Something inside the old man shifted.

He pulled the traveller to his feet and walked with him to the door. Charged by the compliance of the old man, the traveller again pushed hard at the door.

The old man shook his head, walked to the other side of the door, and opened it effortlessly. “Some doors have to be opened from the other side,” was all he said.

The traveller stood gaping at the open door for a long, long moment. He knew then that his journey had not been futile. He had finally understood that the door to happiness opens from the other side, from the inside.

If we are not ready to let the happiness in, no amount of trying will open the door to happiness.