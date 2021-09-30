Let’s write our own history

The majority of us have learnt about the horrid accounts of individuals and communities who made successful or unsuccessful attempts to capture or usurp power or to dominate neighbouring or far-flung sections of society through the use of the might of military arsenals and by indulging in heinous crimes, bloodshed, butchery and great devastation in the process, through our history books.

It is a pity that some history books and in some cases a section of intellectuals eulogised the acts of such persons as acts of great valour, chivalry or courage instead of condemning these as acts of barbarity and a great crime against humanity!

The result of this perversion of values was that, in later times, the rulers of the nations thought it wise to build military might, the ambitious rulers invaded militarily weaker neighbours and deprived the people of their sovereignty and freedom.

These nations or warriors, who indulged in military wars, in order to spread their ideology were praised as great heroes or martyrs. It was said that they deserved a respectable place in heaven, their nefarious acts of violence were labelled as 'holy wars' or 'great revolutions’. The result has been that communal acts of hatred and carnage have persisted even until this day.

There have been political figures who were experts in the art of machinations who could do anything to satisfy their lust for power. History books and society honoured them as great politicians and shrewd statesmen instead of calling them 'unprincipled' men hungry for power. As a result of this, today, politics has come to be identified with lust for power rather than with service.

Under such a scenario, if at all we wish to have a better world, then we will have to build a new world culture, based on the right values in which only he who conquers the vast territory of his mind, is considered a brave man, and he, who demonstrates the worth of his ideology by his practical acts is considered a religious hero.

He who works for the betterment of all constituencies of the state with the motive of service is considered a great statesman. Remember! Only the right values and the right culture can bring about a better world.