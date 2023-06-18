Let us not receive and forget

One morning, Vikrant and his friend were asked by their teacher to make a newcomer at school feel welcome. The two of them showed the little girl around and explained the rules. It proved a thankless task. Eager to renew their acquaintance with their protégée the next day, the boys were dismayed when she refused to sit with them. Bewildered by her behaviour, 6-year-old Vikrant told his parents, “She is ungrateful.”

As Vikrant journeys through life, he will discover that ingratitude is the hallmark of humans. Not all, of course, but there are a great many who tend to take generosity for granted. Remember that catchy message that keeps doing the rounds on Whatsapp: ‘God gives and forgives/ Man gets and forgets.’?

No wonder, even the ancient classics highlight the theme of ingratitude. A story in Aesop’s Fables concerns a wolf who got a bone stuck in his throat. Unable to dislodge it, he pleaded with a crane to remove it with her long beak, promising her a reward. The crane was hesitant at first, since it meant putting her head inside the wolf’s mouth. She risked it, however, and stood waiting for the wolf to keep his word. The wolf walked off saying that he had already requited the favour, by refraining from biting off her head.

Our very own Panchatantra tells the story of a crocodile who regularly enjoyed the sweet-tasting berries (rose-apples in some versions) provided by a monkey. The crocodile’s wife, the chief beneficiary, decided that she would like to eat the heart of the monkey, which was sure to be delicious. Instead of reprimanding her, the crocodile was willing to sacrifice his kind friend, who had unselfishly and unstintingly shared his supply of fruit.

The characters in these moral tales are anthropomorphic creatures (birds and beasts endowed with human attributes), but they represent people. Throughout the world, in every age, there are those who not only grab without giving (as does the wolf) but also (like the crocodile) are inexplicably ready to return evil for good. One hopes that Vikrant’s young classmate, who has time ahead of her, will grow up to be grateful, and not get and forget.