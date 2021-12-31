Let's get rid of evils in society

There are four Cs - Communalism, Corruption, Casteism and Criminalisation of politics. These four Cs would convert peaceful India into a battlefield if we do not fight against these. Whenever communal riots occur, people from both communities are held responsible, but the handful who incite it is let scot-free.

The majority are peace-loving. In our country, people from all communities and faiths live peacefully. Swami Vivekananda said religious coordination is the key to maintaining one’s religious qualities and remaining calm. In a multi-cultural, multi-religious country like India where various communities and religious groups observe festivals, and celebrations of their choice, they should always take enough care not to hurt the religious sentiments of other communities.

Corruption destroys all the noble attributes of human beings in pursuit of material bereft of spiritual and divine knowledge. Bhagavat Gita asks people to embrace the world with an understanding of each other with love and respect to enjoy infinite happiness. Quran says: “Reduce not things that are due to the people and do not commit mischief in the land causing corruption.”

We should not allow politicians to reap their political harvest on emotional issues. Prophet Mohammed asked that things be made easy for the public and hurdles not be created for the public. These are rarely followed.

Religion is misunderstood to mean dogmas, doctrines, books and rituals. Every religion teaches us to rise above the base nature, through the practice of sense control and sacrifice. Jesus Christ said those who sincerely love each other find happiness in their lives. Man-made differences such as caste, colour can be removed by only one means, ie, love.

Tibetian Spiritual leader Dalai Lama said, “All the religions, faiths, ideology and traditions give us the message of peace, unity and goodwill. Various religions emphasise the importance of compassion.”

We Indians have adopted ourselves to a myriad of ideologies different ways of worshipping and several traditions and imbibed them in the art of co-existential living. Let us pledge towards a poverty-free India, corruption-free India, terrorism-free India, an India free of communalism and casteism.