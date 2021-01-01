Liberation is a multi-storeyed building  

If devising yoga ab initio is attributed to Shiva the Eternal Reality, then describing, reiterating, asserting and acknowledging the process of attaining spiritual realisation through cleaning of mind (chitt-vrutti nirodha) is definitely attributed to sage Patanjali.

He is universally and unquestionably accepted preceptor of art of mastering of mind. Looking at his credentials, none can question clarity, purity and correctness of his mind. He chose to call real individuality as purusha instead of aatmann despite, aatmann being a popular word in that era to represent essential individual reality. His choice of word cannot be inadvertent, it’s a conscious choice. What made him choose to address it as Purusha? Why did he completely obliterate aatmann?

What is liberation? Why is liberation important? How does it feel to be liberated? All these queries can be resolved after freeing the mind from its tendencies and enter in the domain of self. Here, constituents of Purna-Purusha (well-rounded human personality) become one’s own attributes. This state is indicated as self-realisation. Though it’s a rare feat, yet potentially open for all to attain evenly.

When you see things from a distance, their shapes appear round. Completeness and well-roundedness are at the core of geometry and mathematics and vice versa. It is not for nothing that shunya( zero) is valued so much across all Indic spiritual traditions. This is an indication that liberation is akin to shunytaa.

Attaining well-rounded personality is arriving at such a state of consciousness where the eternal within keeps looking at ever-changing chakras of nature. In perfect alignment, there is no difference between inner chakras and outer chakras of nature. That’s why perfect alignment in purusha and prakruti is known as Rta (as it should be), it is neither purusha nor prakruti and it’s both too. Stage of this perfect alignment can be termed as the liberation of aatmann or anatta.

In many Indic spiritual traditions this stage of self-realisation is known as dhammachakra pravartana. Patanjali’s Purusha begins its journey from this point for experiencing further stages of liberation.