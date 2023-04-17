Life's quirky incertitude

Call it quirky incertitude or destiny’s queer operations. Sometimes, in life, some small things snowball into spine-chilling situations. This I realised in a recent incident in the life of Roopa, a real good firend, who works as a relationship manager for a top-notch matrimonial site. Roopa’s profound sincerity, her phenomenal calm, paramount patience, and her un-petering gusto/alacrity to work, have always puzzled me. On daily basis, she ought to deal with dozens of clients, including those with dollops of deadly finicky-ness. Yet she possesses an incredibly pleasing disposition.

Few weeks ago, her teen son, Aarith, while on a whirlwind fun-jaunt to Kerala, was having a whale of time with his friends, wading through river waters. An insect bite, which he ignored initially, began manifesting as a festering wound, followed by a raging fever, by the time he was home. Since Roopa’s spouse was away, she had to single-handedly rush her son to a super-speciality hospital. By then, the awful wound had attained an alarmingly exacerbated state.

After two major surgeries, along with skin-grafting, now Roopa’s son is on the road to recovery and in good health. The way a soft-spoken person, like her, had turned so spunky, by summoning all spirits/strength, is simply an enigma. For harrowing hours, like a ferocious tigress, Roopa had sat near ICU, feistily guarding her child. Just two years ago, her young daughter, Diya, had encountered similar petrifying mishap, while playing with a pigeon, perched on a cable wire. The steel broom, she was wielding, to shoo away the winged creature, had unwittingly contacted a high-voltage live wire.

The girl, after multiple surgeries, somehow managed to have a miraculous heal. I was swamped by awe, to see Roopa’s sublime work ethics, as she got back to work, just within days post these disasters, with same vim ‘n verve. So much like resplendent diamond, that keeps radiantly glittering, regardless of the place/position it is in.

Roopa’s life episodes make me recollect a scintillating dialogue from a Tamil flick: Andava nallavangalleke sodipa, kai vidamata. Kettavangalleke nalla kudupa, aana kai vittidra (roughly translated as: The God subjects good souls to a series of tests, but never ever stops from protecting them. On the sinned, though He showers surfeit comforts, suddenly He withdraws His support, at their stark crucial moments)!