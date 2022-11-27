Limit your acquisitions. Declutter life

It is a simple fact that every life gathers a collection of acquisitions around it as it marches on. They pertain to different aspects of life: physical, emotional, cultural, social, personal, material, etc. Many of these are need-based and essential for our survival and protection, but most are superfluous.

It is when they overburden us to choke our existence and topple the balance of life that this simple act of acquisitions turns complex!

A newborn baby gathers a set of acquisitions around it as soon as it is born. An identity, a name, relations, relationships, accessories to clothe and adorn it, and parental hopes and aspirations surround it. As he or she grows older, this list expands to include his or her classmates, teachers, school supplies, ambitions, and the expectations of those around him or her.

All this is normal and needed for the the development of the of the person. If acquisitions, in their various facets, are for the sake of development in life, they are fine, but the aim of life should never be acquisitions.

We are all witnessing the consequences of humanity’s unmindful acquisitive urge that has led to the exploitation of resources, pushing our earth to the brink of devastation.

Elephants are said to have two sets of teeth. One is inside the mouth to chew food, and another, its tusk, is on display to show the world.

In this regard, humanity is no different. While comfortable dwellings in keeping with family needs are every family’s dream, turning them into status symbols to out-smart others is a wasteful effort. For example, in a 5000-square-foot house, we live in the first 500 square feet, and our ego occupies the remaining 4,500.

On the personal level, an indiscriminate urge to acquire material wealth irrespective of one’s needs or capacity could lead to frustration, envy, and depression. Unhealthy competition to acquire could lead to real health hazards.

Choosing our mottos in life and getting our definitions right should be our priorities. Simplicity is not naivety, frugality speaks of discipline, egos can be dispensed with by keeping self-respect intact, and greed is not the synonym for ambition—these are a few facts we need to imbibe.