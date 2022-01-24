Living in the moment

How does one manage to live without getting trapped in the net of boredom or misery? Transcending time and space the Ishopanishad dating back to 1000 BCE addresses this issue with amazing insight.

It first postulates that life is transitory and there is nothing at all which belongs to anyone in perpetuity. A lifespan is but a mere speck relative to the infinitude of the cosmos. Impermanence can make all endeavours meaningless or absurd. Yet one must live.

This realisation itself can make every moment irretrievable and perhaps the only thing valuable. The desire to acquire or hoard would seem futile when life is lived one moment at a time. Every new moment has a new meaning. There is freedom and liberation which comes from this kind of detachment.

For the less evolved who find this path difficult, the ancient text has another way. If one seeks to live a hundred years, it can be only by constant action or karma. There is no other way. A complex take, as it means that the inaction of renunciation is actually superior action.

When worldly action is the hallmark of existence it must be made to give joy and be rejuvenating. Routine action which is taken for granted becomes boring. Doing it with awareness brings out the wonder hiding within. On rising and standing up, if some thought is given to the marvel of balance, the act is no longer mundane. The act of breathing in and out is as profound as it is essential.

Is there anything more democratic than the fact that all living creatures breathe the same air? When one observes the sound of a word and gets the link to what it means, language becomes beautiful and is used with reverence.

Actions that are not routine can sometimes become feats or achievements. These moments are special and worthy of celebration. This celebration is part of the gratitude for possessing such an ability.

The real takeaway from the text is more sophisticated. If there is a superior force that pervades everything and allows us the generous use of all that it commands, it is inherently altruistic. If we do derive everything from this force there is altruism in our nature too. If this roused there is no more boredom or misery.