Living the life of a karma yogi

He, clad in a simple white Kurta pyjama, was walking with the group that followed him in the small lanes of a village. The bhajan being rendered by them reverberated around mellifluously - “Rama Rama Mukunda Madhava..”. My heart got filled with inexplicable joy and deep respect for him as he moved about in a friendly and inclusive way with the simple folks of the village and partook the food offering in a small shrine there. No wonder he walked days together, leading a large group of devotees to Tirumala, as a part of Sahasrabdi birth celebration of Sri Ramanujacharya. A fleet of cars and retinue followed behind, but he just kept walking…that is the devotion his heart holds.

The same person, one can find him in his plush office, immaculately dressed in a suit, discussing important administrative issues with senior officials who look at him in awe and admiration.

The radiance of his personality is very striking - who is he? He is Dr. M.R Jayaram - the recipient of many accolades and awards, notable ones being the coveted ‘Sir M Vishweshvarayya Prasasthi’ 2021 and Doctor of Humane Letters by University of Illinois very recently. He was conferred with the honorary doctorate in recognition of his service towards society in a multi fold way. The shower of praises he received in the august gathering of academia there is akin to a shower of praises to his motherland, India!

Be it taking very active steps in running a super speciality hospital, be it devoting his weekend time to visiting and staying at Kaiwara, the abode of his guru, Sri Yogi Nareyana - he is at it hundred percent - diligently, consciously.

One must learn from him how to fill up each part of the day with bounden duty - he proves that every tiny minute has an eternity in it…no one finds time, one must make time’ a message he conveys with his actions.

Take time to work, take time to think, take time to serve, take time to worship, take time to live fully …this is the motto of this great man- who is Karnataka’s son and Nation’s pride, flying the pennants of glory of our country across the globe.