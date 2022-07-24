Living the life of a karma yogi

Living the life of a karma yogi

Ambika Ananth
Ambika Ananth,
  • Jul 24 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 22:41 ist

He, clad in a simple white Kurta pyjama, was walking with the group that followed him in the small lanes of a village. The bhajan being rendered by them reverberated around mellifluously - “Rama Rama Mukunda Madhava..”. My heart got filled with inexplicable joy and deep respect for him as he moved about in a friendly and inclusive way with the simple folks of the village and partook the food offering in a small shrine there. No wonder he walked days together, leading a large group of devotees to Tirumala, as a part of Sahasrabdi birth celebration of Sri Ramanujacharya. A fleet of cars and retinue followed behind, but he just kept walking…that is the devotion his heart holds.

The same person, one can find him in his plush office, immaculately dressed in a suit, discussing important administrative issues with senior officials who look at him in awe and admiration.

The radiance of his personality is very striking - who is he? He is Dr. M.R Jayaram - the recipient of many accolades and awards, notable ones being the coveted ‘Sir M Vishweshvarayya Prasasthi’ 2021 and Doctor of Humane Letters by University of Illinois very recently. He was conferred with the honorary doctorate in recognition of his service towards society in a multi fold way. The shower of praises he received in the august gathering of academia there is akin to a shower of praises to his motherland, India!

Be it taking very active steps in running a super speciality hospital, be it devoting his weekend time to visiting and staying at Kaiwara, the abode of his guru, Sri Yogi Nareyana - he is at it hundred percent - diligently, consciously.

One must learn from him how to fill up each part of the day with bounden duty - he proves that every tiny minute has an eternity in it…no one finds time, one must make time’ a message he conveys with his actions.

Take time to work, take time to think, take time to serve, take time to worship, take time to live fully …this is the motto of this great man- who is Karnataka’s son and Nation’s pride, flying the pennants of glory of our country across the globe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Opinion
Oasis

What's Brewing

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

 