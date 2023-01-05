Meditation isn't rocket science

Most people when told to meditate look clueless and wonder how on earth to do it. Running as we are most of the time we cannot even imagine sitting still for a while. Secondly, being constantly assailed by a volley of thoughts and emotions we are unable to figure out how to quiet our minds.

Needless to say we are daunted by the very prospect .To add to our woes the moment we seek quiet, our minds are buffeted by thoughts. emotions, mental reminders and what- have- you .Hopes of meditation go out of the window.

Rest assured that with practice that thoughtless stage will come in due course. Quietly persist and do not agonize over the rush of thoughts. Simply accept that thoughts will pop up now and then.

After a point you will run out of thoughts and notice that you are in a thoughtless stage for a few seconds here and there. With more practice the thoughtless stage can last longer. Remember meditation is not some rocket science .It simply requires one to do a few things consistently.

Sit still for one and close your eyes. To make it easier, focus on the breath. Be mindful of the breath coming in and going out as you inhale and exhale. Just this awareness of the breath does many good things because for far too long we have been so mechanically going about our breathing .

With a little effort the lungs can be filled to the brim or completely emptied as the case may be and you would have calmed down at least a few more notches.

Instead of the breath you can light a candle and sit in front of it. And this time around with your eyes open, stare at the flame. And keep your focus on it. The flame may flicker but the process of looking at the flame is calming.

If you like to write – it is good for your fingers and hands too -you can choose to write a favourite one-line mantra in praise of the deity you worship. That simple act is very meditative.

Else if you need to get physical ,meditate while you walk, preferably in the open . I like to circumambulate my favourite Ganesh temple which helps me commune with the deity as I meditate alongside.

Take small baby steps. You will be amazed at how much you can achieve.