Mental purification and duty

Where there is no other source of water, people will go the lone well that is available. But when there are copious rains and the river is full, why would people go to the well? To the realized sage who has purified his mind by doing all his actions in a detached manner without any motive, all other rituals and rites are as useful as the well is to the people who are surrounded by the full river”. This example is given by Lord Krishna in the second chapter of the Bhagavad Geeta to drive home two important messages, namely, purification of the mind and the performance of one’s duty in life.

Everyone is born with certain inborn tendencies or characteristics which may be classified as (i) a predisposition for uprightness, honesty, spiritual and philosophical leanings, concern for fellow beings and so on, broadly called ‘sattva’, (ii) a mind constantly in a disturbed and unsteady state, manifesting as anger, pride, egotism, broadly called ‘rajas’, (iii) a tendency for laziness, doing prohibited things, casual and indifferent attitude etc, broadly called ‘tamas’.

All these three characteristics are present in all men in varying proportions. The characteristic which dominates determines the nature of the individual. The crux of Lord Krishna’s advice is that human life should be a constant effort at reducing or mitigating the rajas and tamas characteristics and increasing the sattva characteristic.

Man is always trying to achieve or gain something. Getting that which we do not have is called ‘yoga’. Next, that which has been gained has to be retained, protected from loss. This effort to retain and protect that which has been gained is called ‘kshema’. Thus, yoga and kshema are inseparable from human existence.

“Man should work hard and ambitiously to lead his life in comfort” is upheld by all scriptures. But, “never do your work with only the final benefits in mind. Do it in the best possible way. At the same time, do not shirk your responsibilities and keep away from performing your duty” is the well-known statement of the Geeta. Such an approach is conducive for achieving mental purity which is the doorway to higher things in life is the message of the Geeta.