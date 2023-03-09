Minute thought each minute

When we turn on the television to watch our favourite shows, one channel in particular holds our attention: National Geographic.We see a minute ant, a large blue whale, and a big elephant as we witness the wonders and marvel at the universe’s beauty.

We accept the Creator’s ingenuity. We stand perplexed at the consistency within the same species—lions, and the stark differences across species and between lions and crocodiles—while we stand stupefied when one of them looks better than the other within the same species. The varied forms mesmerise us; we feel elated while it dawns upon us that we are but a tiny speck in this vast universe.

Yet the same human being develops jealousy when he views another human being as more handsome, much more beautiful, better placed in society, born richer, and so on. Why is this so? Is it because man started to think?

Among sentient beings, it is humans who have a mind capable of advanced thinking to analyse through logic, but we reverse that potential to fiercely compete with others. The six passions of the mind, or Arishadvarga, take over our senses and render us impotent. Lust, anger, greed, delusory desire, pride or hubris, jealousy or envy scuttle our rationale as we fall prey to our mind’s tantrums, which lead us away from the ultimate truth—which is the inner God that shines light and propels us.

We do not have to chase what changes perennially! A quieted mind with an inward look will help us decipher that the human body itself is changing every minute, like everything around us. The minute cells in our body—some three hundred million cells perish each minute—are fortunately replenished by an equal number each day by the Supreme, who has engineered this mechanism. Buddha pardoned the person who spat on him the previous day, stating that the same person is not present this minute—both the one who got spit on and the one who spat.

It instantly transformed the other person. With a still mind, even as the minute passes, our minute thoughts fade away as we realise we are now closer to the truth. Among several aspects, the will to offer everything to and surrender to Him is the most profound thought one can entertain as our guiding force to shape each minute of our lives!