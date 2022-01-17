Mundane techniques: Futile in spirituality

Mundane is everything pertaining to the physical reality around us, as opposed to spiritual. It relates to our daily chores like waking up in the morning to everything we do until we sleep. For most, life is a struggle from where they want to escape. In spite of several disappointments, we continue our chase of the mirage called happiness.

Spiritual is everything relating to the human spirit or soul as opposed to physical things in the realm of the mundane. It comprises of a feeling, sense or belief that there is something greater, more valuable and satisfying than this physical world and sensory experience. The spiritual dimension of maintaining connectedness with God gives us a feel of a higher sense of purpose, contentment, peace, hope, and meaning. It brings into our lives, wholeness and balance among the physical, emotional, social and spiritual aspects.

Besides enlightenment of the mind and salvation from the mundane bondage, some of the important benefits of spirituality are perennial harmony and serenity within the soul, greater physical and psychological well-being, ability to manage difficulties calmly, optimism, compassion, and self-actualization, accompanied by high self-respect and esteem.

Compelled by the push of the mundane and the pull of the spiritual life, many people rightly look up to pursuing and practising spiritual life to find peace and serenity.

Chasing happiness through success, wealth, name and fame are the primary drivers of our mundane activities. The tools we use are generally positives like the acquisition of knowledge, hard work, goal setting, strategy, planning, organizing, leading, controlling and other principled or honest methods. The negatives are scheming, cheating, cunning, conniving, manoeuvring and other devious or dishonest methods.

We cannot hoodwink, tempt or win over God with these skills. What matters in spirituality is the realisation of Truth through bhakti, pure heart and total surrender. Bhagavad Gita chapters on Sankhya Yoga and Bhakti Yoga mention the way of life we should adopt to stay nearer and dearer to God to attain salvation.