My tryst with the divine

There have been innumerable instances of yogis, gurus and masters manifesting self or materialistic things and it is magical, giving devotees something to believe in. Sports psychologists and leaders often refer to the visualization of victory and achievement of goals which helps athletes win. This is also manifestation in away.

My tryst with this kind of phenomenon occurred on a visit to Tirumala temple in the year 2014. I had decided to climb the Tirumala hills on foot and my Uncle and I reached Tirupati the previous evening of the scheduled day and took up accommodation in a hotel. After a heavy dinner, we spoke for a while and retired for the night. While going to sleep, I kept thinking about how we humans need validation for our actions. We look for confirmation in every aspect of our lives whether we like to accept it or not.

With this flow of thought I went back to my years of belief and made a prayer that if my path was right, I needed god to tell me so. The next morning, I woke early and uncle dropped me off at the foothills. I was already pensive as it were and after the initial climb of 20-30 steps, I suffered, what I later came to know, a panic attack. I stood there for a while and then observed the other devotees making the climb. There were old people carrying their entire luggage on their shoulders, there were differently-abled people making the climb slowly but surely and everybody seemed determined.

I thought to myself that if these people could make it, so could I. I started chanting and with a new vigour started the climb again. I don’t recall stopping anywhere after that for rest and reached the deer park in record time. The deer park is on the left side in an enclosed area. As I walked, I noticed a lone deer on the right side. It was quietly standing near a boulder. I went a few steps ahead and then it struck me. I turned back but by then the deer had moved. It did not appear as if the other devotees had even noticed it.

I made the climb in record time, had a great darshan and at the temple I silently thanked Him. My belief was re-affirmed and in a manner that I had wished for.