Nations and definitions

In any given human group social definitions make dialogue possible and acceptable to all those who agree to those definitions in the same sense. Whenever this agreement suffers or differs in society there sprouts up the ugly head of disharmony and, peace is disturbed.

Therefore, social definitions should possibly be all-inclusive so that all citizens could find themselves within those definitions in some sense if not in the same sense. If any stakeholder or section of stakeholders is left beyond the ambit of these definitions then it will be difficult for them to accept the definition.

This is the point where the feeling of ‘us and them’ begin to colour the human mind and emotions. The human frame has a limitation of being driven by identity. Every relation is identity. Whenever the order of priorities of relations becomes disordered there follows the chaos and peace of the group is disturbed.

Order of priorities is inbuilt in the human mechanism, we must discover and uphold it, then there will hardly be any disharmony and chaos.

Peace and harmony will operate. This discovery is an essential binding force among spiritual seekers across nations and religions. This is a very tricky wicket.

Therefore, any nation-states should especially be very careful in this respect, while framing laws and announcing policies for their people.

It’s especially essential, in a democracy like ours which has so many ethnicities. Despite presenting such a diverse spectacle all these ethnic sub-identities and many such other sub-identities are bound by one big all-inclusive universal set of identity and that is our identity as nationals. Fiddling with this identity would be akin to trying to dismember our own body parts.

It should be remembered that social definitions too originate from vision of domain experts or subject specialists who are capable of seeing any specific phenomenon with much more farsightedness than it is understood by common man.

Therefore, intellectuals, politicians, statesman, academicians and religious heads, jurists etc. should be extra cautious in making public statements.