Need for efficient administration

Every organisation or institution in the world has a number of people working to fulfil its aims and objectives or to achieve its goals. Hence, the proper functioning of these organisations or institutions necessitates good administration because no organisation or institution, worth its name, can function well without a good administration.

He/she has to work out a functional system of personnel management and to ensure coordination among various parts and that the functionaries work as a team and have job satisfaction.

Thus, the work of an administrator or a bureaucrat requires a personality with many qualities, because he/she has to handle not just goods but human beings too. He should, therefore, have many qualities of head and heart that would enable him to handle matters with great acumen, skill, alacrity, understanding, efficiency and responsibility.

A recent study revealed that most of the administrators in public or private establishments live under extreme pressures. Due to their multifarious responsibilities and pivotal position, they have to face bitter criticism and even blame and brickbats.

For all these and for various other reasons, he/she, therefore, requires to be equipped with qualities that provide to him the security of armour and the source of mental, moral and spiritual strength and can work as an in-built fountainhead of the joy of work.

Experience has shown that only a spiritually oriented administrator can maintain the much-needed balance between humility and dignity or tenderness and toughness, love and law and cheer and care. Such a character, by his/her sterling character, strong sympathy and love for mankind, can inspire trust and love in others.

Their attitude of help and kindness or proper consideration can win them great public goodwill and high appreciation which are no less attainment and satisfaction in life that one cherishes. They can build a clean society without a need for religious discourse.

Such honest and disciplined people can thus give healing touch to an ailing administration and give the public confidence.