Not appreciating fair comment is cowardice

Ideally, in an educated society and democratically governed country like ours, fair comments must be made by each and every responsible citizen. Spiritual wisdom encourages us to appreciate fair comment from across the board. The Indic tradition of open dialogue (Upanishad) is timeless evidence to establish that we have always valued fair comments in our culture.

Engaging ourselves in well-meaning debates over the matters of public affairs is a sign of our being an enlightened democracy. And, the fairest comments made during the aforesaid debates must be acknowledged by all others especially the ones who are counted among the eminent public figures or excellent individuals across professions. It would definitely add value to the debate if individuals holding constitutional positions also contribute to it.

When people having a non-partisan image make fair comments, especially on those comments which we feel were unfair comments then, it widens the expanse of the common pool of mind space. This mind space is also known as the manifestation of collective consciousness. In order to feel this collective consciousness as a real entity, open dialogue should continuously keep flourishing. This perceptive mind space is our sacred most collective possession which may be spoiled or preserved by each one of us. Now, whether we preserve it by self-disciplining ourselves or spoil it by speaking that which shouldn’t be uttered, the choice is ours.

Unfortunately, currently we are witnessing the instances where worthy speakers are heard speaking in unspeakable language. Even the minds which are responsible for delivering justice are being seen as losing their sense of balance.

We need to change this and the way to change it is very simple: It goes via appreciating the fair comment by all and condemning the unfair comment by all. When we fail to do that and instead choose to be selective in our approach by ignoring a given fair comment or staying silent and not deploring a condemnable event, we sow the seeds of divisiveness in our shared common mind space. Be it appreciation or condemnation, in both ways we inadvertently become the tools in the hands of divisive forces if our approach is partisan. Therefore, we all should strive to cultivate and empower the mind space in which common people become fearless enough to appreciate a fair comment openly by going beyond narrow/broad religious divisions. As Indians, aren’t we known in the world for never losing our sense of balance (spiritual wisdom)?